Quaker Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VYMI traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

