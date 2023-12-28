Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $214,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

PEG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.82. 421,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

