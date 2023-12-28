Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.9% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,483,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 135,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

PPA stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $92.07. 37,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $92.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.34.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

