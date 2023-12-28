Quaker Wealth Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 206.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.57. 185,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,150. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

