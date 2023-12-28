QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 12,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 195,053 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 63,178 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 365,302 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,691. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $146.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

