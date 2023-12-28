Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $215.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.20. Quanta Services has a one year low of $134.61 and a one year high of $219.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

