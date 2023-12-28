Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Rambus Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 340,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.68. Rambus has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $71.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

