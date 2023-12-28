Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Shares Gap Down to $10.99

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $10.70. Ready Capital shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 173,217 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RC

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.