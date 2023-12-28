Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birks Group (BGI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN: BGI):

12/28/2023 – Birks Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Birks Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Birks Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 0.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

