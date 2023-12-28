ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 574,229,797.8% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 396,209,035.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8,948.05 billion and approximately $21.63 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $294.35 or 0.00693588 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 574,229,797.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.98 or 0.00176680 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00018060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009284 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000142 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002337 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

