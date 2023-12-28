Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avidbank Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avidbank in a report issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share.

Avidbank Trading Up 1.8 %

Avidbank stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Avidbank has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

About Avidbank

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

