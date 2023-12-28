Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.25%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $57.12.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 508,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,416,158.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward James Ratinoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $146,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

