ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Shares Gap Up to $172.98

Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $172.98, but opened at $178.51. ResMed shares last traded at $174.24, with a volume of 64,277 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,403 shares of company stock worth $2,126,849 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.