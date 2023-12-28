Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,063,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,083,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,849,000 after purchasing an additional 64,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 60,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.32. 79,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.10 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

