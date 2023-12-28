Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending comprises about 1.9% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCSL. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,732,000. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

OCSL stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.75. 167,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,689. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.95%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.