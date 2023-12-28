Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,036,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,279,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

