Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.80. Rithm Capital shares last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 342,793 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rithm Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 8.0% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.