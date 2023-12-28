Riversedge Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. 540,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,249. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

