Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VTWG stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.26. 38,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,718. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.12 and a twelve month high of $187.78. The company has a market capitalization of $800.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.54.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4797 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.