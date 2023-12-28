Riversedge Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.31. 2,301,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,865,365. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $158.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.88 and a 200-day moving average of $147.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

