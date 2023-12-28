Riversedge Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.4 %

MAR stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.60. 321,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.26 and a 1 year high of $224.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.29 and a 200-day moving average of $198.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

