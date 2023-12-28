Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 681,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.2% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $34,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.63. 684,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.50. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $56.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

