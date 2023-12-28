Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.30. 69,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,299. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $176.69 and a 1-year high of $221.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

