Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Acquires New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Camtek in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CAMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.92. 118,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,902. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $52.67. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $71.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.