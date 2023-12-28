Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Grows Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BUD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.74. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $112.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

