Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 5.4% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC owned about 1.36% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $16,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 723,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 205,958 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1849 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

