Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 2,163,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,615,752. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

