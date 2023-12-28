Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Invests $72,000 in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax by 124.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Novavax by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVAX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 2,512,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329,818. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.12.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

