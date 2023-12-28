Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 130.0% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

COP traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $116.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

