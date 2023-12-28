Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,959,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 650,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 112.6% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 160,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 804,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,735. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

