Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 124,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 151,475 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RWAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $514.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.48%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $45,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,694,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $45,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,304,668 shares in the company, valued at $208,694,296.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng acquired 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $102,681.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,473 shares of company stock valued at $495,191 and have sold 4,562,500 shares valued at $55,182,116. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWAY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 23,919 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 261,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 123,719 shares during the period.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

