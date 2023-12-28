Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Saga Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SGA opened at $22.37 on Friday. Saga Communications has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.40.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

Featured Articles

