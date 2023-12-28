Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Up 5,300.0% in December

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 5,300.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of SOAGY traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $75.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $95.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOAGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

