Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,924 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 9.4% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6,349.8% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,099 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,623,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,535,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,198,000 after purchasing an additional 427,091 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,738. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

