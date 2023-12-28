Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Receives $27.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 94,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 223.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance services through online and mobile banking solutions; and brokerage and annuity services.

