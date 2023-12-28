Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,905 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

