Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.6% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in International Business Machines by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 48,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $163.47 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.27. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $166.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

