Secure Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.48 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

