Short Interest in Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Increases By 407.7%

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 407.7% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 1.8 %

ACGBY traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,896. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.18. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

