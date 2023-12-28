Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Increases By 516.7%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $186.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $12.31 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.64%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

