Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Decreases By 96.0%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,066,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 75,853,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,040,629. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company also provides RIO, a solar-powered trailer; ROSA-P; RADDOG; ROSS, a video management system;and ROAMEO, an unmanned ground vehicle.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.