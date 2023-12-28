Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Decreases By 96.0%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 30th total of 103,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,066,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 75,853,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,040,629. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
