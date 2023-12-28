Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Grows By 516.7%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Trading Up 10.8 %
AHNR traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 59,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,522. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Athena Gold Company Profile
