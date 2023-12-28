Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Grows By 516.7%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 516.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold Trading Up 10.8 %

AHNR traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 59,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,522. Athena Gold has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. Athena Gold Corporation was formerly known as Athena Silver Corporation and changed its name to Athena Gold Corporation in January 2021. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

