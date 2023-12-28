Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Expands By 4,140.0%

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 4,140.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $189,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth $209,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at $576,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXR remained flat at $30.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,580. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a one year low of $24.76 and a one year high of $31.26.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.1205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

