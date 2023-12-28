Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Grows By 5,700.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.41.
