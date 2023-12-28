Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Grows By 5,700.0%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5,700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Price Performance

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,988. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $0.41.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

See Also

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

