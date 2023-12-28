Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $105.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.39% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $105,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.24. 125,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,922. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $172.10 and a 1 year high of $219.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

