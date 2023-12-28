SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 56,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 130.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,697. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.99.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.