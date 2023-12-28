SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.12 and a 52-week high of $109.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

