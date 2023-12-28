SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Trading Up 0.6 %

FDX traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.56. 389,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.55 and a fifty-two week high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

