SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 29.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.93. 29,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.21. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $130.56 and a 12 month high of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

