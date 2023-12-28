SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,640 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 364.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 573,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,407,000 after purchasing an additional 450,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.53. 88,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,326. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.27 and its 200-day moving average is $136.35.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

